Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Separate religion: 'Lingayat vs Veerashaiva' may rock Congress again

The federation of Lingayat pontiffs said their religion, founded by 12th century social reformer Basavanna, must be recognised on the lines of Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 16:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 16:06 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsLingayatLingayat-Veerashaiva religionCogressVeerashaiva

Follow us on :

Follow Us