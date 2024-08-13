Bengaluru: Service road near Anand Nagar closed for asphalt work

Bengaluru: Owing to asphalt work on the service road near the Anand Nagar magic box until Wednesday, the Bengaluru traffic police have completely restricted vehicle movement near the magic box.
Commuters travelling from Sanjay Nagar cross towards Anand Nagar must go past the Veterinary College on the service road, take a U-turn near the K-2 bus stand, and continue on the service road in front of Baptist Hospital and take a left near Anand Nagar Cross.
Those travelling towards the International Airport from Anand Nagar must take the CBI service road magic box near the CBI Junction. Police caution that there will be slow moving traffic due to asphalting work.
Published 13 August 2024, 03:13 IST