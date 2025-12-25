<p>Mysuru: The National Green Tribunal Principal Bench New Delhi has passed an order considering the Report published in <em>DH</em> on April 14, 2025 and quotes highlighted in it, related to 40 trees chopped on Hyder Ali road in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>. The NGT bench has disposed of the case and stated that it was not illegal. </p><p>The Bench comprised Judicial Member, Arun Kumar Tyagi, Expert Members, Dr A Senthil Vel, Dr Afroz Ahmad.</p><p>Dr Sadananda Heggadal Math had lodged the complaint, on the public grievance portal of the Tribunal on April 14, 2025 enclosing the newspaper clip of <em>DH</em> titled “Greens up the ante as MCC chops 40 Peltophorum species trees for road widening". </p>.<p>NGT had registered the case exercising suo-moto jurisdiction in view of law laid down by Supreme Court in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai Versus Ankita Sinha and others, (2022) 13 SCC 401. Dr Sadananda raised grievances regarding environmental damage caused by the cutting of these trees. </p>.Mysuru Zoo's four-year-old Tigress Thayamma breathes her last .<p>In the order, the NGT bench has mentioned the entire article and noted the views of persons who objected and protested to cutting of the trees for widening of the road quoted in the article including Major General (Retd.) Sudhir G Vombatkere; Founding Working President of Mysuru Grahakara Parishat Bhamy V Shenoy; and Founder member of Parisara Balaga, Parashuramegowda and a resident of Mysuru. </p><p>The bench has considered quotes of officials mentioned in the report including K N Basavaraj, the then Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the Mysuru Territorial Division; and K J Sindhu, Deputy Commissioner (Development) of the MCC. </p><p>They have stated in the order, "A perusal of the newspaper clip shows that in the present case, MCC has felled the trees in question for widening of the existing 11-meter wide road to a 50-meter width, including 2.5-meter median over 350-meter stretch after obtaining permission from the Forest Department. The approval was granted in accordance with the provisions of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976. The MCC has already paid an amount of Rs 7.5 lakhs to the Forest Department to plant 10 trees in place of one tree cut and the trees are to be planted on both sides as well as the median of the road. The work is being executed at the cost of Rs 4 crores from SST grant of Narasimharaja Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait."</p><p>So they have noted in the order, "In the present case, cutting of trees for widening of roads cannot be said to be illegal particularly when the trees have been cut after obtaining requisite permission from the concerned Tree Officer and remedial measures for compensatory plantation are being taken." </p><p>They have stated in the order, "We are of the considered view that widening of the roads is also an environmental measure as narrow roads not only lead to accidents but also result in traffic jams with honking of horns and vehicular emissions causing air pollution adversely affecting air quality and causing serious health hazards to residents of the nearby localities."</p><p>They have further mentioned in the order, "However, in the eventuality of the applicant making representation pointing out the specific illegalities/violation of environmental norms, the District Magistrate, Mysore, DFO/DCF and Regional Officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Mysore may look into the same and take appropriate action in accordance with law."</p>