Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

NGT passes order related to 40 trees chopped on Hyder Ali road in Mysuru

The Bench comprised Judicial Member, Arun Kumar Tyagi, Expert Members, Dr A Senthil Vel, Dr Afroz Ahmad.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 00:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 00:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruNational Green Tribunal

Follow us on :

Follow Us