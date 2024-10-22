Siblings, aged 13 & 11, feared drowned in Kengeri Lake

<p>Bengaluru: Two siblings were feared drowned in Kengeri Lake, West Bengaluru, on Monday.</p>.<p>Police identified the two as Laxmi, 11, and her brother Srinivas, 13. </p>.<p>According to the police, the control room was alerted of the drowning between 5.30 and 6 pm on Monday and a Hoysala patrolling vehicle was despatched. </p>.<p>According to a police officer, the children resided near the lake, and were raised by a single mother working for the BBMP. </p>.<p>“As per our current information, the two were there to fetch water and were on the banks of the lake. It is suspected that their water pot fell into the lake and they both drowned trying to recover it. They didn’t go there to swim.” </p>.<p>Sources in the fire department said that the control room received an alert at 8.30 pm. </p>.<p>“A fire tender was immediately dispatched. After nearly 45 minutes, it was decided to resume the search at 6 am on Tuesday due to bad lighting conditions,” a fire official said. </p>