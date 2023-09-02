Home
Bengaluru

Single-window clearance for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bengaluru

Each office will include representatives from the BBMP, Bescom, police, and the fire department to speed up requests, right from erecting pandals to carrying out processions, officials said.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 20:49 IST

The BBMP is planning to simplify the authorisation process for Ganesh Chaturthi by setting up 63 one-stop offices, roughly two per assembly constituency.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday reviewed festival preparations for the September 18 event. Besides processing requests, the BBMP will also lay down conditions for the organisers regarding immersion protocols, waste management, and procession routes, similar to last year.

The BBMP will also make arrangements for idol immersion in Sankey, Halasuru, Yediyur, Hebbal, and other lakes. Mobile tanks will be deployed for small idol immersions at key junctions in each zone.

Safety measures

Safety measures include lake barricades, professional swimmers on standby, and emergency staff on shifts, along with boats, pumps, and cranes for idol discharge.

Police support has been sought to prevent firecrackers being set off in public areas.

Manufacturing idols with chemical paint, thermocol, and Plaster of Paris (PoP) has been prohibited, with penalties for violations. The BBMP has also banned the display of flexes and banners in public spaces.

(Published 01 September 2023, 20:49 IST)
