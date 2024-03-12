Six held for murdering rowdy-sheeter on Maha Shivaratri in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Cottonpet police have arrested six people over the murder of a rowdy-sheeter in their district on the night of Maha Shivaratri last week.
The 35-year-old rowdy, Shiva alias Varte, was brutally hacked in an alley of Flower Garden in Central Bengaluru’s Cottonpet. Police sources said personal clashes and the man’s rude behaviour led to the murder.
The arrested Stephen alias Silent, Chandrashekar, Simba alias Simbu, Shekar alias Dori, Mani, and Kirana — all residents of Cottonpet and surrounding areas — ambushed Shiva as he was returning from a party around 9.30 pm on March 8 and hacked him to death with machetes and knives.
A police officer investigating the case told DH that the suspects were traced using CCTV footage and other technical evidence that they denied disclosing.
The investigator said Shiva had beaten up a close friend of Chandrashekar, who waited to hit back.
Meanwhile, Shiva also picked up a fight with Simbu and Dori. The three men colluded and brought in three more who had personal rivalry with Shiva. They chose the location and carried out the murder on the night of the festival.
Shiva was arrested over the murder of a history-sheeter, Prabhakar alias Sakre, in 2020. Following the murder, a rowdy sheet was opened against Shiva in the Cottonpet police station. Though Shiva is out on bail, the trial is still in progress.
