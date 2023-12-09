Slow progress in slum rehabilitation in Bengaluru

The board handed over all the 19,791 houses approved under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) - Scheme of Basic Service for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme across 72 slums in the city. Under the Rajiv Awas Yojana, 6,763 houses were approved to be provided at 27 slums in the city and 6,170 of them have been handed over to the eligible. However, though 32,875 houses across 184 slums were announced under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) that was launched in 2015, the department is still in the final stages of completion of 7,313 houses.