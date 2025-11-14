<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) has reported a 23% jump in revenue from special train operations in the first seven months of 2025-26, compared with the same period in 2024-25. </p>.<p>Between April and October this year, the SWR earned Rs 171.47 crore by operating 355 special trains to meet the increased travel demand. During the same period in 2024-25, it had earned Rs 138.83 crore by running 351 special trains. </p>.<p>In the current financial year, 19.55 lakh passengers travelled by the special trains, with the booking rate at 114% of the defined berth capacity of 17.15 lakh. The earning efficiency was 106.34% of the earning potential of Rs 161.26 crore, the SWR stated. </p>.Railway Board asks zones to train on-board staff for garbage disposal.<p>The railway zone said it had strengthened its regular train services by attaching 521 extra coaches between April and October 2025, providing 35,524 additional berths, facilitating travel for 24,530 passengers and earning an additional Rs 2.09 crore in earnings. </p>.<p>The highest augmentation earnings were recorded in June and October, coinciding with peak travel and festive seasons, it added. </p>