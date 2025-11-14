Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

South Western Railway earned Rs 171.47 cr from 355 special trains from April to October

In the current financial year, 19.55 lakh passengers travelled by the special trains, with the booking rate at 114% of the defined berth capacity of 17.15 lakh.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 01:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 01:49 IST
Bengaluru newsSouth Western Railway

Follow us on :

Follow Us