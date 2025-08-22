<p>Bengaluru: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct a special drive to address the challenges faced by the EPF members of closed establishments in attesting the claim and joint declaration forms. </p>.<p>EPF members from closed establishments under the jurisdiction of the Regional Office, Bengaluru (Malleswaram), should approach the Office of the Regional PF Commissioner located at No 13, Rajaram Mohan Roy Road, Bengaluru-560025, during office hours on working days from August 25 to 29 with the physical joint declaration/claim form, as the case may be, along with supporting documents/proofs. </p>.<p>They should contact Nagaraj B, Public Relation Officer, Regional Office, Malleswaram, a press release said. </p>