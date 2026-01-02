<p>Bengaluru: A 24-year-old youth was killed on the spot after his motorcycle crashed into a temple compound wall near Cunningham Road early Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred behind the High Grounds police station around 2.30 am.</p>.<p>The deceased, Sharath Kumar, was a resident of Vyalikaval. His friend Pranam, who was riding pillion, escaped with minor injuries.</p>.<p>High Grounds traffic police said that Kumar left home around 2 am on his Royal Enfield bike. While navigating the stretch near Ramaswamy temple, he reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle and crashed into the footpath before hitting the temple wall.</p>.House hunters in Bengaluru trapped in new Telegram rental fraud.<p>"It appears to be a case of self-accident caused by negligent and rash driving. Both the rider and pillion were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>The impact of the collision was so severe that Kumar sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot. Pranam was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for minor wounds and is said to be out of danger.</p>.<p>High Grounds traffic police have registered a case of accidental death due to negligent driving.</p>