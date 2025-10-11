<p>Bengaluru: A nine-year-old schoolgirl, Bhuvana, was tragically killed on Saturday afternoon after being run over by a speeding BMTC bus at the Rajajinagar 1st Block signal. Locals alleged that the mishap was due to the driver's negligence. The incident occurred around 12 noon while the girl was reportedly attempting to cross the road.</p><p>Bhuvana, a Class 4 student at Panchajanya Vidyapeeth School, was returning home after school with her sister and friends when the bus, allegedly rushing through the intersection, struck her. She sustained severe injuries to her face and head and died on the spot.</p>.‘No more BMTC monopoly’: Calls grow to allow private buses in Bengaluru.<p><strong>Witnesses allege driver negligence</strong></p><p>Locals present at the scene immediately blamed the "negligence" of the BMTC bus driver for the horrific accident. "The bus was speeding and didn't slow down for the signal," an angry resident claimed.</p><p>Bhuvana lived with her parents in Bovipalya, Mahalaxmi Layout. The sight of the deceased child left her sister and friends distraught and in tears. Her parents, who rushed to the spot after hearing the news, were reportedly in a state of shock and utter grief.</p><p>The Rajajinagar Traffic Police have registered a case regarding the incident. Further investigations regarding the exact cause of the accident is ongoing. Police confirmed that a post-mortem examination was conducted at a private hospital, and the girl's body has since been handed over to her grieving family members.</p><p><strong>Increasing BMTC bus deaths in 2025</strong></p><p>September 3 (KR Puram/Doddabasti): A two-wheeler rider, Manikantan (43), died after being trapped and crushed between a BMTC bus and a speeding Tata Ace.</p><p>August 31 (Mahadevapura): An 80-year-old pedestrian, Shankar Narayana Shastri, was fatally knocked down by a speeding EV BMTC bus while crossing the road near the MVJ College bus stand.</p><p>August 24 (KR Market/SJP Road): An 11-year-old boy, Shabarish, was killed on the spot when he fell off a two-wheeler struck by a BMTC bus and was run over.</p><p>August 21 (Yelahanka/Kogil Main Road): A 10-year-old girl, Tanvi Krishna, died after slipping off her mother's scooter and being run over on the head by a BMTC bus.</p><p>August 20 (Jayanagar TTMC): A 64-year-old man, Sampangi, was killed after his hand got stuck in the closing central door of a moving BMTC bus and he fell and was run over.</p><p>July 22 (Silk Board): A 60-year-old pillion rider, Valiyamma, died after falling to the ground when a speeding BMTC bus hit their two-wheeler and ran over her.</p><p>February 28 (Banashankari 3rd Stage): An autorickshaw driver and his passenger were killed instantly when their vehicle was crushed between two moving BMTC buses on 80 Feet Road.</p>