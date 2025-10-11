Menu
Speeding BMTC bus kills 9-Year-old girl in Bengaluru

Locals alleged that the mishap was due to the driver's negligence.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 16:35 IST
Published 11 October 2025, 16:35 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaRoad accident

