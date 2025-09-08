Menu
Karnataka sanctions land for Quantum City in Bengaluru

By 2035, Karnataka aims to build a $20 billion quantum economy through bold initiatives in quantum computing.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 21:12 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 21:12 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka

