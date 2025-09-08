Karnataka sanctions land for Quantum City in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has allocated 6.17 acres of land at Hesaraghatta in northwestern Bengaluru for establishing a Quantum City (Q-City), which will have state-of-the-art laboratories, incubation facilities for start-ups and infrastructure for academic-industry collaboration, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju has said. </p>.<p>The land sanction fulfils the commitment made by the government during India's first Quantum India Bengaluru Conclave. The approval was given on September 3, Boseraju stated on Sunday. </p>.<p>By 2035, Karnataka aims to build a $20 billion quantum economy through bold initiatives in quantum computing. </p>.<p>In addition, eight acres of land has been sanctioned to expand the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS-TIFR) to support academic and research growth in theoretical sciences and for the growth of industries in the second and third phases of the development of the Q-City. </p>.<p>"Together, these developments will strengthen Karnataka's standing as a hub for advanced science and innovation," the minister said. </p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>Calling the initiative "a historic milestone for Karnataka", he said the Q-City at Hesaraghatta would attract global talent and investments, and help Bengaluru emerge as a key centre on the quantum map of both India and the world. </p>.<p>He further noted that the Q-City would integrate academic institutions, innovation hubs, production clusters for quantum hardware, processors and accessories, and R&D clusters in collaboration with quantum HPC data centres. </p>.<p>A source in the minister's office said 6.17 acres were allocated from the government land available in Hesaraghatta and that additional land would be made available for development of industries under second and third phases. </p>.<p>"The project is still in its infancy. The modalities are still being worked out," the source said. </p>.<p>The department will also form a task force to study the financial aspects and plans for the Q-City projects, the source added. </p>.<p>Highlights - 6.17 acres govt land at Hesaraghatta allotted for Q-CityQ-City will have...* State-of-the-art laboratories * Incubation facilities for start-ups* infrastructure for academic-industry collaboration* Will integrate academic institutions, innovation hubs, production clusters</p>