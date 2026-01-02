Menu


Stiff fines on contractors in Bengaluru's new garbage tender

According to the tender, failure to clean markets, gardens and debris will attract a fine of Rs 5,000.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 20:55 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 20:55 IST
Bengaluru newsGarbage

