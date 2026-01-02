<p>Bengaluru: The new 33-package garbage tender that the Bangalore Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) had floated not only plans an overhaul of the system, but also imposes heavy fines on contractors to ensure efficient collection and transportation.</p>.<p>“There is a need to bring in better monitoring and hold contractors accountable. Hence, these conditions were included,” a senior BSWML official said.</p>.<p>According to the tender, failure to clean markets, gardens and debris will attract a fine of Rs 5,000. “While construction and demolition waste has to be cleared separately, the contractor will be responsible to clear debris of less than 300 kg,” a senior official told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>Every black spot will incur a fine of Rs 100. “Contractors will be given three months from the start of their services. If a black spot surfaces after that, they will be fined Rs 100 for each black spot,” another official said. </p>.GBA's East Corporation gives Bengaluru PGs seven-day deadline to fix safety lapses.<p>Officials will also monitor the number of workers on the ground. If more than 10% of workers are absent, a penalty of Rs 500 per absent worker will be levied</p>.<p>On complaints about some waste collectors and auto tipper drivers being under the influence of alcohol, the new system will levy a fine of Rs 10,000 for every incident where an unauthorised person, a drunk person or a person under the influence of drugs is working.</p>.<p>Fines have been fixed under various categories including failure to collect waste from houses, roadside bins and from pourakarmikas. Officials will check attendance logs, GPS data, registered complaints and other details to confirm the violations. </p>.<p>Once the new system is in place, contractors will be paid only 80% of the service charge every month and 20% will be withheld by BSWML. “From the total monthly service fee, 20% shall be held back and paid after deduction of penalties based on their operations. If penalties exceed the retained amount, the remainder shall be adjusted from the subsequent invoice,” a senior official said.</p>