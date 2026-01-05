<p>Bengaluru: Miscreants allegedly threw stones at a religious procession in western Bengaluru's JJ Nagar around 8 pm on Sunday, officials said.</p>.<p>A young girl, who was part of the procession and whose age remains unclear, is reported to have sustained minor injuries. She has been taken to the hospital for treatment.</p>.<p>The incident led to a large mob gathering outside the JJ Nagar police station seeking immediate action. Tensions prevailed in the area for some time.</p>.<p>Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Yathish N, were at the spot trying to pacify the situation and ensure it didn't escalate. KSRP platoons were also deployed to the spot to maintain law and order.</p>.<p>"My daughter sustained injuries to her head as we were walking in the procession. We don't know who they are. It was dark and they ran away," Varadaraj, a devotee, told reporters.</p>.<p>Police sources said that a case had been registered and an investigation launched. CCTV footage is being examined and other technical evidence is being gathered to identify the culprits, they added.</p>