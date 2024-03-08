Successes in space have enhanced India’s soft power diplomacy: V-P Dhankhar

Bengaluru: The success of missions led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has contributed significantly to India’s diplomatic soft power and enhanced the quality of life of millions, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Friday.
He was addressing ISRO scientists and officials during a visit to the UR Rao Satellite Centre. “ISRO's success has ignited the fascination of masses and brought space technology to every household which was evident when the launch of Chandrayaan-3 broke the internet by becoming one of the most watched live streams on YouTube, with over eight million viewers,” he said.
Lauding ISRO for its support in governance and disaster management, Dhankhar said the space agency’s role in developing early warning models of global standards was commendable.
The Vice President underscored the geospatial support for the PM Fasal Bima Yojana and the PM Awas Yojana, both programmes that impact the needy – farmers and vulnerable sections of society.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the country’s space sector proved that it was possible to work on high-end technologies with home-grown skills, on Indian soil, and accomplish impactful results. “With this capability, we will be able to inspire thousands of men and women to join our space programme, not only at Isro but also in the emerging private space ecosystem. This can fulfill the vision of substantial growth in space economy and technology capabilities,” he said.
Women as leaders: With his visit coinciding with International Women’s Day, the Vice President commended Isro for its culture of gender diversity and inclusivity in its decision-making processes.
He noted the presence of about 20 per cent women in the scientific and technical areas and more than 500 women employees in leadership roles at different levels.
The themes of this year’s Women’s Day are ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’ and 'Inspire Inclusion’. Isro has exemplified these in action, Dhankhar said.
“India’s rocket women are leading us to the sky and beyond. They have broken ceilings for themselves, and for our progress to go beyond benchmarks set earlier," he said.
