Successes in space have enhanced India’s soft power diplomacy: V-P Dhankhar

Bengaluru: The success of missions led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has contributed significantly to India’s diplomatic soft power and enhanced the quality of life of millions, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Friday.

He was addressing ISRO scientists and officials during a visit to the UR Rao Satellite Centre. “ISRO's success has ignited the fascination of masses and brought space technology to every household which was evident when the launch of Chandrayaan-3 broke the internet by becoming one of the most watched live streams on YouTube, with over eight million viewers,” he said.

Lauding ISRO for its support in governance and disaster management, Dhankhar said the space agency’s role in developing early warning models of global standards was commendable.

The Vice President underscored the geospatial support for the PM Fasal Bima Yojana and the PM Awas Yojana, both programmes that impact the needy – farmers and vulnerable sections of society.