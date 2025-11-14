<p>Over 800 people with disabilities will come together for the 13th edition of the India Inclusion Summit (IIS) organised by the India Inclusion Foundation (IIF) on November 16. </p><p>The day-long event aims to celebrate and spread awareness about disability. It will feature talks, film screenings, musical and dance performances, and art exhibits. </p><p>“While there are many exciting talks and performances lined up, personally for me, the highlight is a letter from the Dalai Lama, addressing people with disabilities. We will be giving all the participants a copy of the letter,” says V R Ferose, founder and chairman of the IIF.</p><p>Priyank Kharge, minister for information technology, will discuss the topic ‘Making digital governance truly inclusive’. Additionally, the winners of the The Inclusion Fellowship will present Kharge with the products they have built for people with disabilities. </p>.More Bengaluru kids hit the trails as outdoor treks, nature walks surge in popularity.<p class="bodytext">The former chief justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, who has made numerous landmark judgments on disability, will talk about ‘Inclusion as justice’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Chandrachud, who adopted two girls with disabilities in 2015, recently released his book ‘Why the Constitution Matters: Selected Speeches’. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Participants will also get to meet the lead actors from the Aamir Khan movie ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">November 16, 9 am onwards, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli. For details, visit indiainclusionsummit.com</p>