<p>New Delhi: Congress leader and MLC K N Rajendra on Tuesday said that his father, former Minister K N Rajanna, continues to support Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regardless of his meeting with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p> <p>"My father has already clarified that there is no change in his stand on supporting Siddaramaiah. Meeting with Shivakumar is routine and there is no need to give it undue importance," Rajendra told reporters here. </p> .'Siddaramaiah should become Trump’s economic adviser': HD Kumaraswamy.<p>"Leaders do meet Shivakumar as he is also the KPCC president. The meeting was related to party affairs. That does not mean that my father is not supporting Siddaramaiah," he said.</p> <p>Rajendra also said that the people will decide the victory of party candidates and following which party gives them positions.</p> <p>Shivakumar met Rajanna, a trusted leader of Siddaramaiah, twice in recent days. These meetings fuelled speculation that the Vokkaliga leader, who is eyeing the CM post, is trying to win over supporters of Siddaramaiah. </p>