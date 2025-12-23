<p>Mumbai: As situation in Bangladesh continues to be matter of concern in the wake of lynching of a Hindu youth, activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vhp">VHP</a>) and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bajrang-dal">Bajrang Dal</a> staged a demonstration outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission at Cuffe Parade and a dharna off the headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the headquarters of Central Railway. </p><p>On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh in Bangladesh. </p>.RSS & Bajrang Dal can be booked under new Karnataka Hate Speech Bill 2025 | BJP stages walkout.<p>Activists of VHP and Bajrang Dal on Tuesday demonstrated outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai holding saffron flags and ‘save Hindus’ placards.</p><p>After the protests, police personnel shifted the protesters to Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe reached the spot and requested the protesters to clear the road off BMC-CSMT.</p>