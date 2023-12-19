JOIN US
Bengaluru

Take a survey of us scientifically, street vendors urge BBMP

Vendors suggested the BBMP follow the Delhi model, where data of the vendors is collected using modern technology such as GPS mapping, GIS mapping, and video recording during the survey.
Last Updated 18 December 2023, 21:24 IST

Bengaluru: Street vendors from across the city have written to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, urging him to conduct a survey of street vendors soon.

The vendors, who met BBMP Special Commissioner (Welfare) B Reddy Shankar Babu on Monday, requested him to conduct the survey in a scientific manner.

"To bring down the cost of the survey, they are asking tailoring teachers and such BBMP staff to take up the survey. This will not give accurate data,” said Rangaswamy CE, president, Karnataka Beedi Badi Vyaapari Sanghatanegala Okkuta (KBBVS).

'Follow Delhi model' 

Vendors suggested the BBMP follow the Delhi model, where data of the vendors is collected using modern technology such as GPS mapping, GIS mapping, and video recording during the survey.

(Published 18 December 2023, 21:24 IST)
