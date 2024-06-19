Tanker runs over techie in Bengaluru's Whitefield  

Bengaluru:A 28-year-old techie from Andhra Pradesh, employed at a software firm in ITPL, died on Monday after being hit by a tanker in Whitefield, eastern Bengaluru.
The victim, V Rudrani, met with the accident around 5.45 pm on Monday while commuting to her residence in Gunjur from work on the Varthur-Gunjur Road near Prestige Lakeside Habitat apartments.
The Whitefield traffic police said a tanker serving as a cleaning vehicle which travelled in the same direction as the victim rammed her vehicle and ran her over. Rudrani died on her way to the hospital.
Police filed an FIR against the truck driver, who they detained.
Late Monday night, a 23-year-old motorcyclist died in a high-speed crash in the city’s southeastern parts, in which the man riding pillion was left injured.
The Bellandur traffic police identified the victim as Tulsi Kumar Roy from Bihar, who worked as a helper at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Marathahalli. His injured 23-year-old friend Mahendra Kumar, also from Bihar, worked at another PG.
While riding from AET Junction towards Wipro's back gate around 11.30 pm, Roy lost control of the motorcycle after hitting a road hump while taking a curve at high speed. The motorcycle collided with the compound wall, and he died at the scene. Mahendra, who was riding with him, sustained injuries.
Published 18 June 2024, 23:25 IST