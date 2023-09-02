Home
Bengaluru

Taproot Group to hold sports event on September 3    

With an expected turnout of close to 4,000 students, the event will witness a tough sporting competition.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 20:34 IST

The Taproot Group of Colleges will hold an inter-collegiate sports competition on September 3 at the Bangalore University grounds.

With an expected turnout of close to 4,000 students, the event will witness a tough sporting competition.

Rakshitha Raju, gold medallist, Asian Para Games, and Sushmitha Pawar O, gold medallist, kabaddi, 17th Asian Games, are the chief guests for the event. Relay, long jump, shot put, kabaddi, and cricket are among the games in the competition.

Taproot Group of Colleges is a conglomerate of eight pre-university and degree colleges in Bengaluru and Bidar.

(Published 01 September 2023, 20:34 IST)
