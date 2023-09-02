Taproot Group to hold sports event on September 3    

The Taproot Group of Colleges will hold an inter-collegiate sports competition on September 3 at the Bangalore University grounds.
With an expected turnout of close to 4,000 students, the event will witness a tough sporting competition.
Rakshitha Raju, gold medallist, Asian Para Games, and Sushmitha Pawar O, gold medallist, kabaddi, 17th Asian Games, are the chief guests for the event. Relay, long jump, shot put, kabaddi, and cricket are among the games in the competition.
Taproot Group of Colleges is a conglomerate of eight pre-university and degree colleges in Bengaluru and Bidar.