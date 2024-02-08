TBM Bhadra to emerge at KG Halli today

Bengaluru: Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Bhadra is scheduled to emerge out of the KG Halli metro station on Thursday, completing the 22nd of the 24 tunnelling drives on the Pink Line, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
This will be Bhadra's second breakthrough. It was first launched from Venkateshpura on June 24, 2021, to bore an 841.1-metre southbound tunnel towards Tannery Road. It completed the drive on December 16, 2022. The second drive — a 1,186-metre, northbound tunnel towards KG Halli — kicked off on February 16, 2023, and will be completed on Thursday.
After the second breakthrough, Bhadra will be retrieved and launched for its third and final drive — a 939-metre tunnel towards Nagavara. The third drive — also the last on the Pink Line — is scheduled to start in late March or early April.
The 21.26-km Pink Line, which will connect Kalena Agrahara to Nagavara via MG Road and Tannery Road, is scheduled to open in March 2025.