Bengaluru: TBM Tunga embarks on final metro drive

The BMRCL deployed nine machines to construct twin tunnels totalling 20.99 km on the Pink Line. Seven of these machines (Urja, Varada, Avni, Lavi, Vindhya, Vamika and Rudra) have finished their job. Tunga, the eighth, is in its final assignment. The last TBM, Bhadra, is expected to complete its second drive and emerge at KG Halli on February 7. Afterwards, it will be launched for the Pink's Line's last tunnelling drive in late March or early April.