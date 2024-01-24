Teacher ends life in Bengaluru over petty fight, family alleges dowry abuse

A school teacher reportedly ended her life on Monday at her residence in Jnanabharathi, western Bengaluru, over alleged dowry harassment by her husband.
Ranjitha (31), mother to a four-year-old daughter, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room on Monday afternoon. Her husband, Madhusudhan, claimed she was dead before he cut her loose and brought her down.
Madhusudhan, who has been taken into custody, told the police that they used to regularly fight over trivial issues. On Monday, Ranjitha was upset with Madhusudhan for going shopping with his sister instead of her and started arguing about it, the police said.
Madhusudhan walked out of the room to avoid an unpleasant scene and Ranjitha took the extreme step. He found her hanging when he went back inside 15 minutes later. However, a police officer overseeing the case said that the matter had escalated and the couple had shoved each other around during the argument.
Family files complaint
Ranjitha's family has registered a complaint at the Jnanabharathi police station, accusing Madhusudhan of harassing Ranjitha for dowry. They have also asked the police to consider a murder angle into the case.
A case has been registered under IPC Section 304(b) pertaining to dowry death.