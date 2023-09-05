Home
Teachers’ Day: Don Bosco students honour Isro scientists with personalised cards  

Last Updated 05 September 2023, 03:39 IST

Around 350 students at Don Bosco College in TC Palya are celebrating Teachers' Day this year with a special project — crafting personalisd greeting cards for Isro scientists.

They have expressed gratitude to Isro's inspiring figures and will celebrate recent feats, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission. These cards will be sent to the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) as tokens of appreciation, admiration, and encouragement.

In a statement, college principal Rev Fr Shajan Noronha SDB said: “We believe that teachers come in many forms, and our Isro scientists have been exceptional mentors, guiding our nation towards unexplored glory. Through this initiative, we want to acknowledge their role in shaping the future of our students and our country.”

(Published 05 September 2023, 03:39 IST)
BengaluruISRODon Bosco school

