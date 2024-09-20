Techie attempting to avoid open drain mowed down by cement truck in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 31-year-old techie, riding a two-wheeler, was mowed down by a cement truck when he tried to swerve from an open rainwater manhole-like drain on Gear School Road behind Cessna Business Park in Kadubeesanahalli in the city’s southeastern parts early on Thursday.
The incident occurred around 5.30 am.
The deceased, identified as Sai Raj M Bailgundi, reportedly swerved to the right to avoid the open drain when the cement truck struck him, resulting in fatal injuries.
The HAL Airport traffic police have booked the truck driver and are notifying the relevant BBMP authorities.
Umamahesh, a software engineer and resident of Panathur, raised concerns about the open drain and potholes in the area.
“I reported the issue to the ward committee a few months ago and submitted a ticket via the BBMP Sahaya app on September 7. The status of ticket (20568480) was marked as a long-term solution," he said.
Published 19 September 2024, 20:32 IST