Temple celebrations on Mysuru Road: Traffic diversions today & tomorrow

Bengaluru: In view of the Brahma Rathotsava celebrations at the Sri Gali Anjaneya Swamy Temple on Mysuru Road, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have temporarily prohibited vehicular movement through this stretch till Friday.
From 6 am on Thursday to 10 am on Friday, the stretch between KIMCO Junction and New Guddadahalli Junction will be closed in both directions — towards and from Majestic, City Market and beyond.
Alternatively, vehicles coming from Kengeri towards the city via Mysuru Road should take a left turn at the Nayandahalli Junction and move towards Nagarbhavi Circle, take a right onto Chandra Layout 80 Ft Road Junction, join West of Chord Road, reach MC Circle and move on Magadi Road.
To reach Majestic, they can take a right turn at Hunase Mara Junction via KB Junction, move towards Khoday's Circle and reach Majestic. To reach the market, they can go via Binny Mill Junction and take a left at Sirsi Circle.
Vehicles coming from Nayandahalli, BHEL and Mysuru Road towards the city can also take a left turn at KIMCO Junction and continue via Attiguppe, the Vijayanagar bus stand, take a right at MC Circle and join Magadi Road to continue further.
Those going from Majestic and City Market towards Nayandahalli can take a left at New Guddadahalli and move via Avalahalli Main Road, KEB Junction, PES University, Devegowda Circle and take a left turn at Nayandahalli to join Mysuru Road.
(Published 17 April 2024, 23:09 IST)