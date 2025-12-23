Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Temple towns dominate Bengaluru bus travel in 2025 as leisure trips lag

At Siddaganga Travels and Logistics, about 90% of bookings this year were to temple towns — with Dharmasthala taking the top spot.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 00:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 00:17 IST
Bengaluru newstempleBus

Follow us on :

Follow Us