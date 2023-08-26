TG Halli reservoir finally getting ready after two-year delay

With Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar putting the Yettinahole project on fast track, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is racing against time to complete the rejuvenation works at the Thippagondanahalli (TG Halli) reservoir.
The reservoir receive closes to 110 MLD water as a part of the Yettinahole project.
The project has missed multiple deadlines and has been delayed by nearly two years. However, senior BWSSB officials who spoke to DH expressed confidence that the rejuvenation works will be completed within October, and Bengaluru will be well-prepared to take advantage of the additional water supplied through the project.
According to BWSSB officials, close to 90 per cent of the rejuvenation works have been completed and the works on the erection and commissioning of equipment are in progress.
“There were a few pieces of equipment that had to be imported. Owing to the pandemic and the Ukraine war, there was a delay in imports. Now, many of them have arrived and are being commissioned. We have also replaced a few equipment with Indian-made alternatives,” a senior BWSSB official said.
While the work on the installation of the sewage treatment plant (STP) is almost complete, work on the water treatment plant (WTP) is in progress.
For the first time, BWSSB is using ozonation to purify water, suspecting that a few settlements around Arkavathy could pollute water.
“Since it is a new technology, there were a few initial glitches. We are in the process of commissioning the plant,”
the official explained.
At present, Bengaluru receives close to 1,450 MLD of water from Cauvery, and an additional 110 MLD could help beat water scarcity to a great extent, the officials said.
“There are a few areas that still depend on borewells and the demand is growing by the day. The additional 110 MLD will come as timely relief,” the official said.
The reservoir, which was one of the major sources of water in the 1970s, had dried down in 2012. The rejuvenation works started in March 2019 with an initial deadline of September 2021.