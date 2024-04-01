The unspoken bond of Bengaluru's book buffs

Bengaluru: With ‘Bookstagram’ and other consumer-driven aesthetics influencing today's readers, silent reading sessions across the city are bringing communities together and fostering dialogue.
While the act of reading is often perceived as a performance aimed at achieving a target, it is rarely appreciated as a joyful activity to be undertaken at leisure.
Cubbon Reads, which has been creating a buzz over the past couple of years, started as a small group by two entrepreneurs. It has now grown into a large community of readers who gather on Sundays in quietude, regardless of the hustle and bustle outside.
This is a classic gathering in the heart of the city, but new reading communities are emerging in places like the lakes of Akshaynagar, towards Bannerghatta, and alongside notable spots like the Bangalore International Centre, Champaca, Rangashankara, and Bookworm, where reading sessions are held.
Kannada writer Vasudhendra opines that reading as a habit can be developed at any point in life and that exploring beyond textbooks and self-help books is crucial for communities to engage in intellectual dialogues.
He said, "Reading communities have gained traction in the last couple of years, with small groups of readers gathering near lakes and parks over the weekend. This shows that people still find reading to be entertaining, not draining."
Referring to dwindling spaces like public libraries, Purnima Tammireddy, a techie by profession and a writer, translator, and publisher based in Bengaluru, thinks that community reading sessions serve as a simple base for networking among authors, readers, and book lovers.
"Before the pandemic, we used to have a small community in Lalbagh, where we sat down amidst the trees and silently read books of our choice. When we did this consistently for several weeks, people started recognizing us and began having conversations about the books we read,' she said, adding, 'Reading, just because we liked books, became more visible and public without much clamour."
‘BIC Reads’ - a silent reading session that takes place every Saturday at the Bangalore International Centre - also embodies a similar ethos. Each week, people read books curated based on a particular theme. A BIC staff member told DH that so far, they have hosted reading sessions and post-reading discussions themed around sci-fi, women in translation, graphic novels, and mythology. These sessions attract readers of all ages, focusing on specific themes and genres.