<p>Bengaluru: A 16-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, died in a road accident in Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The incident, which occurred on October 24, came to light on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Police said the girl's father, a labourer, filed a complaint at the Bannerghatta police station on October 24 after his daughter, who left for school at 9.30 am, did not return home.</p>.<p>The FIR stated that she had boarded a bus, but never reached her class. The father also told the police he had heard her speaking on the phone with a boy and suspected she may have gone with him.</p>.<p>"It was learnt later that the girl died in a road accident," a police officer said.</p>.<p>Police have arrested three people who were with the girl at the time, booking them under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Investigation is ongoing.</p>