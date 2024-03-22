Three arrested for extorting money guised as human rights officers

Bengaluru: The Soladevanahalli police have arrested three people for allegedly impersonating officials of the human rights protection and anti-corruption committees and swindling Rs 10,000.
The arrested — Ravichandra from Gollarahatti in Bengaluru, Ramesh from Kunigal, and Pawan Kumar from Nelamangala — have been friends for several years.
An owner of a food manufacturing company located in Soladevanahalli filed a complaint, prompting the arrest of the suspects, the investigating officer said.
According to the officer, the suspects had a four-wheeler with a red board affixed to the front number plate, which had "Human Rights Protection Committee" embossed on it.
"On March 18, they visited the company in Soladevanahalli and claimed they were flouting all safety measures. Initially, the trio demanded Rs 15,000, but settled for Rs 6,000,” the officer said. They visited the company again on March 20 and demanded Rs 9,000. This time they left with Rs 4,000.
Growing suspicious, the owner of the company filed a police complaint. The police suspect that the trio has cheated several people, but no complaints were ever filed against them.
(Published 21 March 2024, 21:02 IST)