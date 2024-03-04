JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Three arrested over 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised inside Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha

The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Nashipudi, Munawwar and Iltaz.
Last Updated 04 March 2024, 13:40 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police said on Monday that they had arrested three individuals in connection with the "pro-Pakistan" slogans raised inside the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka, on February 27.

A police statement said the arrests were made based on the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, circumstantial evidence and witness accounts.

The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Nashipudi, Munawwar and Iltaz.

Police took up a suo motu case after Kannada television channels purportedly showed "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans being raised following the victory of Congress candidate Syed Naseer Hussain in the Rajya Sabha election.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 March 2024, 13:40 IST)
India NewsBengaluruCrimeVidhana Soudha

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT