Three arrested over 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised inside Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police said on Monday that they had arrested three individuals in connection with the "pro-Pakistan" slogans raised inside the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka, on February 27.
A police statement said the arrests were made based on the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, circumstantial evidence and witness accounts.
The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Nashipudi, Munawwar and Iltaz.
Police took up a suo motu case after Kannada television channels purportedly showed "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans being raised following the victory of Congress candidate Syed Naseer Hussain in the Rajya Sabha election.
