<p>Bengaluru: Varthur police have arrested three people, including a woman, for breaking into two electronic showrooms and stealing several premium mobile phones, including iPhone 17.</p>.<p>The arrested have been identified as Divas Kami, Aarohan Thapa, and Asmita. Police have recovered 28 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh, along with an expensive wristwatch.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said a week ago, Kami and his associate Thapa had broken open the shutters of the two showrooms and escaped through an emergency exit after the burglary.</p>.<p>Police tracked the accused using CCTV footage and detained Asmita, who revealed details of the crime. She had reportedly left her husband to live with Kami, the prime accused who was selling the stolen phones.</p>.<p>Kami and Thapa, both habitual offenders, worked with an online food delivery platform during the day, while carrying out criminal activities at night.</p>