Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Three, including woman, held for robbing electronic showrooms in Bengaluru

The arrested have been identified as Divas Kami, Aarohan Thapa, and Asmita. Police have recovered 28 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh, along with an expensive wristwatch.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 21:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 21:42 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us