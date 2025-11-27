<p>Bengaluru: Three people, including a biker, were killed in separate road accidents in Nelamangala on Wednesday.</p>.<p>In the first incident, two men died after a speeding truck crashed into their tractor at Mallarabanawadi Cross in Nelamangala.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Premkumar and Ramesh, residents of Gudemaranahalli, who were farmers.</p>.<p>Police said that around 8.30am, Ramesh was driving a tractor and attempted to take a right turn on a busy stretch without signalling.</p>.<p>The truck driver, unable to anticipate the tractor’s sudden movement, rammed into it at high speed from the opposite direction. Both men died on the spot. The truck driver escaped, leaving the vehicle at the scene.</p>.<p>Police attributed the accident to negligence by the tractor driver.</p>.<p><strong>Highway crash </strong></p>.<p>In another incident, a 22-year-old biker died, and his friend was severely injured after a speeding truck ran over them on the Kunigal-Bengaluru highway on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Swaroop, a businessman, who was riding towards Bengaluru on a Royal Enfield. Around 1.30am, he lost balance after brushing into an auto. Both fell on the right side of the road. The truck coming from behind ran over Swaroop, who died on the spot. His friend Manasi, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where she is recovering.</p>