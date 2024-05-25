Three police officers suspended over Bengaluru rave party

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police has suspended an assistant sub-inspector and two constables over the controversial rave party at GR Farmhouse near Electronics City.
Mallikarjun Baladandi, SP, Bengaluru District, suspended ASI Narayanaswamy and constables Girish DC and Devaraj SB based on a report submitted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Bengaluru Rural district.
"These three officers are responsible for keeping information and maintaining a report about the happenings around the area where the rave party was busted. As they had no idea about such a party, they failed in their duties. Hence, they have been suspended,” a senior police officer from Bengaluru Rural told DH.
Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided GR Farmhouse on the intervening night of May 18 and 19 and arrested five people.
On May 20, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said 101 people had attended the party. During the raid, the CCB recovered 15.56 grams of MDMA, 6.2 grams of cocaine, six grams of hydroganja, and five mobile phones, besides impounding two cars.
On Thursday, the CCB officers revealed that 86 individuals who attended a rave party last weekend tested positive for illicit drugs. Among them was Telugu actress Hema Kolla.
Notice to farmhouse owner
The CCB, which is currently investigating the case, has sent a notice to Gopal Reddy, the owner of GR Farmhouse, to appear for questioning, a CCB source told DH.
