Three Andhra women held at Bengaluru airport for trying to fly to Oman with tampered passports

<p>Bengaluru: Three women from Andhra Pradesh were arrested by the Bengaluru airport police after they tried to board a flight to Muscat, Oman, on a tourist visa with tampered passports, officials said on Thursday. </p>.<p>Lakshmi Pasupeleti, 39, from Kadapa; Gondi Lakshmi Devi, 42, from Anantapur; and Nagalakshmi, 30, from East Godavari, were detained by immigration officials during a check on November 19. </p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that the three previously worked as domestic help in West Asia and that their passports were tampered with to conceal their previous travel history. </p>.<p>The police suspect the involvement of a local agent, and have opened a case. </p>