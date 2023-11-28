Three-year-old leopard falls into trap near Kanakapura, relocated

Bengaluru: A three-year-old leopard fell into a bone trap set by forest officials near a village in Kanakapura early on Sunday.
For the past week, the female big cat had been spotted roaming around villages in Kasaba hobli of Kanakapura taluk. Responding to multiple complaints from villagers about these sightings, forest officials had placed a bone trap with bait three days ago.
Officials believe that the leopard fell into the trap around 1 am on Sunday. A beat officer discovered the trapped leopard later that day, and the animal underwent a medical test. The report confirmed the leopard's good health, and as a precautionary measure, it was relocated to a different area on Sunday evening.
An official from the Kanakapura range mentioned that the villagers had reported four or five sightings of the big cat, noting that it was feeding on goats and cattle. Swift and careful action was taken during the capture, ensuring no harm to the animal.
“We place traps and catch (the big cats),” the official explained, adding that the leopards would be relocated to a different area. The place where the leopard is relocated has been kept away from the villagers since it might create fear.
A wildlife conservationist, speaking to DH, said leopards captured in Bengaluru and surrounding rural areas are often relocated to the Cauvery wildlife sanctuary, close to where this leopard was caught.
“Poaching is still persistent in this area, eliminating most of the prey for big cats,” said the activist. “Shortage of prey is prompting these animals to venture out in search of food.”
"Leopards facing boundary clashes or struggling to find prey, often venture into villages on the forest fringes, targeting easy prey such as dogs and other domestic animals."