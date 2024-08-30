Tipper lorry mows down cyclist in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A tipper lorry fatally struck a cyclist in the heart of the city early Thursday morning.
The 48-year-old victim Gopal Dalai, a native of Odisha working as a security guard at a restaurant near Kalidasa Marg in Gandhinagar, died during the collision that occurred around 7:45 am near Basaveshwara Circle.
"He was on his way to his second job as a security guard at another restaurant in Shivajinagar. He didn't have a permanent home and split his time between both jobs," said an officer from the High Grounds traffic police.
The tipper lorry, reportedly empty, was driven by 35-year-old Manjegowda, who was speeding towards Basaveshwara Circle from Race Course Road as he crashed into Gopal, who was cycling on the far left of the road.
The impact threw Gopal off his cycle and the lorry ran over him, killing him instantly.
Police have detained Manjegowda, a resident of Sunkadakatte, and impounded the lorry.
Published 29 August 2024, 21:19 IST