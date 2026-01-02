Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Top varsities, free courses: A quick guide for the curious

A course titled ‘Modern masterpieces of world literature’ takes a deep dive into the writers of modern world literature and how their work transcends national and linguistic boundaries.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 21:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 21:41 IST
EducationBengaluru newsMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us