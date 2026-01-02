Top varsities, free courses: A quick guide for the curious

<p><strong>Harvard University </strong></p>.<p>‘Fundamentals of neuroscience: neurons and networks’ is a six-week programme, exploring the basics of synapses, how neurons communicate with each other and the role of neuromodulation. </p>.<p>A course titled ‘Modern masterpieces of world literature’ takes a deep dive into the writers of modern world literature and how their work transcends national and linguistic boundaries. ‘PredictionX: Omens, oracles & prophecies’ offers an overview of divination systems, ranging from ancient Chinese bone burning to modern astrology. ‘Negotiating salary’, a 15-minute lesson, teaches salary negotiation techniques.</p>.<p>Visit pll.harvard.edu </p>.<p><strong>IISc</strong></p>.<p>IISc, Bengaluru, introduces a free deep learning course, which will run from January 19 to April 10, 2026. The course covers the history and evolution of deep learning with computational efficiency, fundamentals of image representation, preprocessing and data augmentation, and more. </p>.<p>Details on iisc.ac.in</p>.RAD Kirtan Jams: Bengaluru friends give new spin to kirtan.<p><strong>Caltech</strong></p>.<p>California Institute of Technology (Caltech)’s website offers free access to ‘The Feynman Lectures on Physics’ (feynmanlectures.caltech.edu). Richard Feynman, a Nobel laureate, delivered those lectures from 1961-1964 at the institute. ‘Grow with Google’ teaches cybersecurity, business intelligence, advanced data analytics, digital marketing, e-commerce, project management, IT automation-learning, Python, Git and UX design.</p>.<p>Look up caltech.edu</p>.<p><strong>Stanford University </strong></p>.<p>In a course titled ‘The threat of nuclear terrorism’, former US secretary of defence and a team of international experts explore the threats of growing nuclear terrorism and explain the necessary guidelines to combat it. ‘Your body inside and out’ is a course that focuses on how one can slow ageing through exercise. In ‘Introduction to haptics’, participants will learn how to build, programme, and control haptic devices, which are mechatronic devices that allow users to feel virtual or remote environments.</p>.<p>Visit online.stanford.edu</p>