Tractor overturns in field, 10-year-old boy crushed to death in Ramanagara

Bengaluru: A 10-year-old boy died after the tractor he was on overturned while the driver was ploughing a field in Kanakapura taluk, Ramanagara district, officials said on Sunday.
The victim, Chandan, was a resident of Kodi Halli. Police said the class 4 student had come to his mother’s house in Aralagadakalu on Saturday. He was on the tractor with the driver, Chandru, who was plowing their agricultural land.
Officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the tractor to overturn. Chandan was crushed under the vehicle and died on the spot, while Chandru managed to jump to safety.
The Kodi Halli police have registered a case against Chandru. The boy’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy.
Published 09 June 2024, 22:00 IST