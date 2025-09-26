Menu
Law on gig workers will protect bike taxi riders too: Karnataka govt to High Court

Advocate General (AG) Shashikiran Shetty said this before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and C M Joshi, which is hearing a batch of writ appeals pertaining to bike taxis.
Published 25 September 2025, 23:21 IST
Karnataka Newsbike taxisgig workers

