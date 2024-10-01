Home
Traffic cops, Bangalore Apartments' Federation sign MoU to promote road safety

Among those present at the time of signing the MoU were M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Bengaluru City, and Vikram Rai, president, BAF, along with other office bearers.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 21:14 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 21:14 IST
