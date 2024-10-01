Traffic cops, Bangalore Apartments' Federation sign MoU to promote road safety

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) and Bangalore Apartments' Federation (BAF) have signed an MoU to promote road safety and reduce traffic congestion in the city by sharing real-time traffic alerts and collaborating on initiatives to address traffic issues.</p>.<p>Among those present at the time of signing the MoU were M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Bengaluru City, and Vikram Rai, president, BAF, along with other office bearers. </p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Anucheth said that there are about 1,200 apartment federations across the city. "The Bengaluru Traffic Police will be able to reach out to about 11 lakh people through these associations. They have their own clusters, and this will help the traffic police and people come up with joint solutions to ease many of the traffic-related issues." </p>.Bengaluru Traffic Police book 80,000 no-entry, wrong-way riders in special drive .<p><strong>What's in the MoU?</strong> </p>.<p>The BTP will share traffic updates and alerts with BAF, enabling apartment residents to plan their commutes efficiently.</p>.<p>Both parties will work together to identify and address traffic bottlenecks, promoting smooth traffic flow. </p>.<p>Provide data analytics and insights to BAF, helping optimise traffic management. </p>.<p>Regular workshops, awareness campaigns and events will be organised to educate residents on road safety and responsible driving. </p>.<p>BAF will integrate the above on their members' app. </p>