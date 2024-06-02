Traffic curbs in Bengaluru on Lok Sabha poll result day

Bengaluru: Ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in various locations in the city on June 4, the Bengaluru Traffic police have issued detailed diversions and route changes.
For Mount Carmel College, Palace Road, all types of traffic movement is restricted from Old High Ground Junction and the Vasanthnagar underbridge towards Mount Carmel College.
Instead, vehicles coming from Palace Cross towards MCC, Kalpana Junction and Chandrika Junction can go via Chakravarti Layout, Palace Road, take a left at the underbridge, get to M V Jayaram Road and Old Udaya TV Junction to go towards Cantonment Railway Station Road.
Vehicles coming from Basaveshwara Junction towards Old Udaya TV Junction and Jayamahal Road can proceed towards Old High Grounds Junction, Kalpana Junction, take a right turn to Chandrika Junction, take a left turn to Ayyappa Temple and Old Udaya TV junction, then take a left to M V Jayaram Road or continue straight to Jayamahal Road.
For the SSMRV College on 36th Cross Road, Jayanagar 4th 'T' block, traffic movement has been prohibited on the 36th Cross Road between the 18th Main and 28th Main Roads and on the 26th Main Road between 32nd E Cross and 39th Cross Road.
Alternatively, people can use the East End Main Road, 39th Cross Road, 18th Main Road and the 32nd 'E' Cross Road.
Parking of all types of vehicles is prohibited around St Joseph’s College, on the RRMR Road, Vittal Mallya Road, NR Road, KB Road, KG Road, Nrupatunga Road, Queen's Road Central Street Road and MG Road.
Parking is instead allowed at the St Joseph's College Grounds and the Kanteerava Stadium parking lot.
Published 01 June 2024, 23:18 IST