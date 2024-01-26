Traffic diversions today across Bengaluru due to Republic Day parade

Bengaluru: Due to the Republic Day parade and celebrations at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Cubbon Road, the traffic police have implemented parking restrictions and diversions. These restrictions are in effect on Cubbon Road, from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road junction, between 8:30 am and 10:30 am.
Vehicles coming from Infantry Road towards Manipal Centre should take a left turn at Safina Plaza, and go via Dispensary Road, Kamaraj Road, take a right turn at Dickenson Road junction, and continue via K R Road and Cubbon Road to reach Manipal Centre.
Those heading towards BRV Junction must take a right turn at Webbs Junction and continue through Mayo Hall Junction and Anil Kumble Circle to reach BRV Junction. Those going from Anil Kumble Circle towards Cubbon Road must proceed straight on Central Street and continue via Infantry Road, Safina Plaza, Dispensary Road, Kamaraj Road, and Dickenson Road junction to reach Cubbon Road.
Parking is prohibited on Central Street (from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand), Cubbon Road (from C T O Circle to K R Road and Cubbon Road Junction), and M G Road (from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle) on both sides of the road.