Bengaluru traffic police book 506 water tankers for violations

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) registered 506 cases against water tanker drivers across the city for various violations on Friday.
Of these, 162 cases were slapped for not wearing uniforms, 120 drivers were booked for driving on no-entry roads, 57 of them for parking in no-parking zones and 56 for having defective number plates.
Around 39 drivers were booked for driving without a seatbelt and just one driver for drunken driving. Traffic police collected Rs 2,64,200 through this drive.
(Published 24 February 2024, 01:16 IST)