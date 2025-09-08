Traffic signals rise as vehicles choke inner roads in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion, a feature of its main roads, is now choking inner streets as well due to mushrooming apartment complexes and the resulting surge in vehicle population.</p>.<p>According to traffic police, 50 new traffic signals were added in just three months in Bengaluru, a sign of worsening vehicular congestion, taking the total number of signals in the city to over 500.</p>.<p>Some of the areas where signals were installed include Chandrika junction, Ideal Homes junction, Jayanna Circle, New Horizon College back side, Attiguppe junction, Koli farm gate (Bannerghatta Road), among others.</p>.<p>The signals were installed following a detailed analysis of vehicle volume in these areas.</p>.<p>“The installation of new signals was taken up based on the recommendation by our local officials. They opined that there was a need to bring some order at these junctions since the congestion had increased over time,” said Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner (Traffic).</p>.<p>Vehicle users have been raising concerns that many inner roads that were once free from vehicular congestion are now experiencing severe gridlocks, especially during the evening peak hours.</p>.<p>The traffic police attributed this to rising vehicular density, citing burgeoning apartment complexes and commercial structures in narrow lanes for the problem. </p>.Bengaluru: Traffic and parking restrictions for St Mary's feast today.<p>“Apartment complexes bring with them a large number of vehicles in just one building. As a result, the traffic in the lanes increases, especially during the peak hours when all residents leave or come back at the same time. This is one of the major reasons for traffic jams on inner roads,” a traffic police officer from the north division said.</p>.<p>In many cases, apartment complexes have narrow approach roads, which adds to the problem. Commercial establishments such as malls have added to the problem. </p>.<p>A senior official who did not want to be named said that many of these malls are constructed without considering the public infrastructure available nearby and estimating the vehicle volume. </p>.<p>“We all know how traffic bottlenecks surged when the Mall of Asia opened,” he said, noting that many inner roads around the mall also started experiencing traffic congestion soon after the mall opened. </p>.<p>Venkatesh A, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, recalled how traffic on Kodigehalli-Thindlu Main Road, Vidyaranyapura Main Road and Doddabommasandra Road, all located within a 2-km radius, has shot up multifold over the last 2-3 years. </p>.<p>“Even a trip to a neighbourhood shop during evening peak hours becomes an ordeal,” he said. “Recently, traffic police put up a traffic signal at the Vidyaranyapura 8th Main Junction, which is active only during evening peak hours. But it has provided some much-needed relief streamlining traffic. We need 2-3 more signals in just this area.” </p>