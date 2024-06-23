Traffic violations: Over 500 cases filed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Traffic Police registered over 500 cases against vehicle users for various violations on Friday.
In the east division, traffic police inspected the Outer Ring Road, Kalkere Main Road, Ramamurthy Nagar Main Road, Whitefield Main Road, and ITPL Main Road. They booked 182 drivers for wrong-side driving on these roads and registered over 50 cases against vehicle users for parking on the footpaths.
Additionally, they removed nearly 100 billboards on footpaths outside commercial establishments.
In the south, traffic police took up a drive against footpath riding, registering a total of 176 cases against violators across stations. The highest number of cases at 31 were booked in the Banashankari police station limits.
Published 23 June 2024, 00:14 IST