Bengaluru: Train stoppages at Nelamangala, Hoodi

<p>Bengaluru: In view of the ongoing track electrification between Subrahmanya Road and Sakleshpur and the cancellation of the Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Express (16575/16576), the Solapur-Hassan-Solapur Express (11311/11312) will continue to stop at Nelamangala for six more weeks. </p>.<p>Train number 11311 Solapur–Hassan Express will have temporary stoppage at Nelamangala until December 15. </p>.<p>Train number 11312 Hassan–Solapur Express will have temporary stoppage at Nelamangala until December 16. </p>.<p>There is no change in their arrival and departure timings at Nelamangala. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Stoppage at Hoodi</strong></span></p>.<p>Train numbers 16519/16520 KSR Bengaluru–Jolarpettai–KSR Bengaluru MEMU will continue to stop at Hoodi Halt station for another six months, from December 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026. </p>