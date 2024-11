On November 23, KSR Bengaluru-Tumakuru MEMU Special (06575) will be partially cancelled between Dodbele and Tumakuru, and 06572 Tumakuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special between Tumakuru and Dodbele.

On November 24, KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Siddaganga Daily Express (12725) will be rescheduled by 30 minutes from KSR Bengaluru, and Yeshwantpur-Shivamogga Town Intercity Daily Express (16579) will be rescheduled by 90 minutes from Yeshwantpur.